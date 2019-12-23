Heavy smog blankets Tehran, shuttering schools

Schools in Iran’s Tehran province have been ordered shut until Friday due to severe air pollution, authorities announced, extending their closure to a full week.

Tehran remains cloaked by thick toxic smog for a third successive day Monday cloaking landmarks like Milad Tower and the snow-capped Alborz mountains.

“All of Tehran province’s schools… except Firuzkuh and Damavand counties are closed for the week due to increasing air pollution,” governor Mohsen Bandpey tells reporters.

He adds that forecasts indicate stable weather and “increasing pollutant density” across urban areas.

Average airborne concentration of the finest and most hazardous particles (PM2.5) was at 147 micrograms per cubic meter in the 24 hours to midday Monday, according to government website air.tehran.ir.

That is close to six times the World Health Organization’s recommended maximum.

— AFP