IDF Galilee commander: Hezbollah has failed in several attempts to attack Israel

The head of the IDF’s Galilee Division says Hezbollah has made several attempts to attack Israel and failed, Ynet reports.

“The day before yesterday it failed once again in harming our troops in the Manara region,” Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder says at a ceremony marking the appointment of a new brigade commander in his division.

“Our message to Hezbollah is sharp and clear: We will continue to thwart its attempts [to acquire] any achievement[s].”