Key suspect in Eilat gang rape case claims he tried to help victim

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry sends out the latest coronavirus numbers in the Strip.

So far there have been 138 confirmed infections in the territory, of which 63 are active cases. Three people have died. Meanwhile 2,269 people are under quarantine.

For over seven months, authorities in Gaza managed to largely ward off the spread of the virus, subjecting thousands of arrivals in the Strip to severe quarantine measures — at least 21 days in health facilities specifically designated by the Hamas health ministry for the purpose.

But in recent days authorities detected the first cases within the community, leading Hamas to declare a lockdown on Monday which is still in effect.

A wider outbreak could overwhelm the ailing health care system in the densely populated Strip, which is home to some 2 million Palestinians.