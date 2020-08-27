Coronavirus czar: Sometimes I think of handing over job to someone else

In an interview with Army Radio earlier today, coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu expressed frustration with the government as he faces intense criticism for efforts to prevent a mass pilgrimage to Ukraine’s Uman for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

“Sometimes I do think of handing over the job to someone else,” Gamzu said.

“After everything that’s happened, they’re trying to arrange plans for Uman?” Gamzu wondered in bewilderment. He lamented the “obsessive attention” to the matter and quoted a report saying “The [Knesset] coalition chairman is making the utmost effort” to allow the trips to go forward. “I want him to make efforts to bring down illness rates,” Gamzu said. “I’d like to see those in [top] roles and decision-makers push all parts of society [to bring down morbidity] instead of dealing with flights.

“I want the government to understand it needs to mobilize. Those in [leadership] roles need to make difficult decisions… the coronavirus thrives in countries where the decision-making is too political, and my job is to prevent that.”