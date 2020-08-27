Trump wants Biden to take ‘drug test’ before first debate

Earlier today interim police chief Motti Cohen told top police brass that he is to remain acting police chief for now, according to reports in Walla and Maariv.

“Due to the political situation… it appears that no permanent commissioner will be appointed to the police in the near future,” he told district commanders. “I will continue to lead police as acting chief until a different decision is made.”

The matter of appointments of senior law enforcement officials is one of the issues at the heart of the coalition conflict between the Likud and Blue and White parties, with the latter widely reported to be blocking the former’s attempts to assert greater control over appointments.

Amid repeated election campaigns and ongoing government infighting, Israel has been without a permanent police commissioner since December 2018 and without a permanent state attorney since December 2019.