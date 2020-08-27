German automotive company confronts its Nazi-era horrors

Balloons carrying incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip sparked at least 15 fires in southern Israel throughout the day, the fire department says.

According to Fire and Rescue Services, the blazes have been relatively small, were quickly brought under control by firefighters and did not present threats to nearby communities. The fires all occurred in areas immediately surrounding the Gaza border, in the Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol regions.

Fire inspectors determined that the blazes were all caused by balloon-borne incendiary devices, the fire department says.

