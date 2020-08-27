Police says they’ve cracked Eilat rape case, found total of 17 suspects

Police say they have cracked the case of the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat, and have identified all 17 suspects in the case — though so far only 14 have been arrested.

Eleven suspects are under arrest while three were released under restrictive conditions. Four suspects are adults, while the rest are minors.

“The victim’s testimony has been found to be reliable and supported by evidence,” police say.

Officials say they have been able to reconstruct the timeline and investigators believe they have reached all suspects in the case. They hope to conclude the investigation in the coming days.