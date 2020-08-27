Bratsalv sect says will never again back Netanyahu over Uman drama

Outraged by the Israeli government’s efforts to prevent the annual pilgrimage to Uman, the Bratslav Hasidic sect says it will never again support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel’s Bratslav secretariat says the government “has shown that religious citizens are second-rate citizens and can be fought through every means.” While “protesting, flying everywhere and congregating in hotels and restaurants is alright,” in the case of those who wish to travel for religious purposes, “they’ll do everything to thwart and denigrate, instead of working together on a plan that will allow Hasidim to travel.”

It says: “We’ll never support Benjamin Netanyahu or any party that backs him. Anyone who respects Rabbi Nachman of Bratslav should do everything to ensure the loss of those who fought believers’ rights.