Hamas: Ceasefire talks have failed, Israel to receive ‘messages’ in coming hours

The Hamas terror group says efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip have failed, according to Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated TV al-Mayadeen.

A source in the group says Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi has left the territory. He says the failure to reach a deal was due to Israel’s insistence on ‘calm in return for calm’ rather than ‘calm in return for an end to the blockade’ on the Strip.

He adds that “the coming hours will see messages to the Israeli occupation from the youth groups in the field. He says “the occupation should read these messages before things roll and slide into something broader than that.”