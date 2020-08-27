Pompeo’s Jerusalem speech violated Hatch Act, complaint says

Former Jewish Home MK Moti Yogev says High Court judges “have placed themselves on the side of the enemies of the people and the state” by ruling that the homes in an illegal outpost must be demolished, while the home of a Palestinian who allegedly killed an Israeli soldier must not be.

“We will rein in and balance out the anti-national positions of High Court justices. Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria and in all of the Land of Israel will grow stronger, God willing,” Yogev says.

Yamina MK Matan Kahana says “the High Court has become the defender of terrorists’ homes and the destroyer of Jewish homes. The High Court is disconnected, it has lost touch with reality.”