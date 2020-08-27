Sister of slain rabbi says lackluster response to terrorism to blame

The sister of the Rabbi Shai Ohayon, killed yesterday in an apparent terror stabbing in Petah Tikva, has blamed a lackluster response to terrorism for her brother’s death.

“These things happen because there is no [sufficient] punishment,” Hagit Yudkovich tells reporters. “Our country, instead of concerning itself with the security of its citizens, is concerned with other matters.”

She adds that her brother Shai “was the purest thing, who met through no fault of his own the most evil thing.”

Meanwhile the remand of the suspect in the killing, Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46, was extended by five days earlier. Dweikat, a Palestinian father of six from the Nablus area, had no history of terrorist activities, the Shin Bet has said.