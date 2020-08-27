The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Arson balloons spark at least 15 fires in southern Israel
Balloons carrying incendiary devices from the Gaza Strip sparked at least 15 fires in southern Israel throughout the day, the fire department says.
According to Fire and Rescue Services, the blazes have been relatively small, were quickly brought under control by firefighters and did not present threats to nearby communities. The fires all occurred in areas immediately surrounding the Gaza border, in the Hof Ashkelon, Sha’ar Hanegev and Eshkol regions.
Fire inspectors determined that the blazes were all caused by balloon-borne incendiary devices, the fire department says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Acting police chief says no permanent appointment any time soon — report
Earlier today interim police chief Motti Cohen told top police brass that he is to remain acting police chief for now, according to reports in Walla and Maariv.
“Due to the political situation… it appears that no permanent commissioner will be appointed to the police in the near future,” he told district commanders. “I will continue to lead police as acting chief until a different decision is made.”
The matter of appointments of senior law enforcement officials is one of the issues at the heart of the coalition conflict between the Likud and Blue and White parties, with the latter widely reported to be blocking the former’s attempts to assert greater control over appointments.
Amid repeated election campaigns and ongoing government infighting, Israel has been without a permanent police commissioner since December 2018 and without a permanent state attorney since December 2019.
Report: Woman tells police well-known rabbi sexually assaulted her
A female doctor has filed a complaint against a well-known rabbi, accusing him of sexually assaulting her, Channel 12 reports.
The woman told police she came to the rabbi to receive a blessing. During their meeting he asked her to remove her shirt and bra as he needed to examine her. She hesitated but did so, at which point he touched her while breathing heavily and complimenting her on her breasts.
The woman said he felt sick and humiliated by the encounter.
German automotive company confronts its Nazi-era horrors
German car-parts maker Continental reveals that it played a key role in the Nazi war effort and used thousands of slave laborers during World War II.
Continental was the world’s biggest producer of rubber materials at the time, supplying the Nazi war machine as the horrors of the Holocaust unfolded.
Historian Paul Erker, tasked by the company with researching its relationship with the Nazis, says it ended up as a “pillar of the National Socialist armaments and war economy.”
The company used about 10,000 forced laborers in its factories during the war, Erker’s 800-page report says, including concentration camp prisoners, in what he called “inhumane” conditions.
The study shows that “Continental was an important part of Hitler’s war machine,” the company’s chief executive Elmar Degenhart says.
— AFP
Germany calls for end to military drills in eastern Med amid Greek-Turkish crisis
Germany’s foreign minister calls for an end to military drills taking place in the eastern Mediterranean to defuse tensions and create conditions for NATO allies Greece and Turkey to resolve a dispute over offshore energy exploration rights.
Heiko Maas’s comments come as European Union foreign ministers are set to meet in Berlin to try to persuade EU-member Greece and its neighbor Turkey to pull back from the brink of a conflict.
Maas stresses the need to “create the conditions for Turkey and Greece to resolve their problems directly with each other.
“The precondition for these talks is that the maneuvers that are going on in the eastern Mediterranean be ended,” he says. “Each side can make its contribution to that and so create the space for diplomatic talks, because for sure the parties won’t sit down at the table if warships are facing off in the eastern Mediterranean.”
— AP
Trump wants Biden to take ‘drug test’ before first debate
US President Donald Trump says he will call for a “drug test” for himself and Joe Biden before the first presidential debate, but does not offer any evidence for his suspicions about his Democratic opponent.
Trump says in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he was intrigued by Biden’s performance during the Democratic primary campaign.
The president has no concrete evidence to support his claims, but, he says, “all I can tell you is that I’m pretty good at this stuff.
“I watched him in the debates with all of the different people,” Trump says, referring to the other Democratic presidential hopefuls. Biden was “close to incompetent, if not incompetent, and against Bernie, he was normal,” Trump continues. “I say, ‘How does that happen?'”
— AFP
El Al prepared for first official flight to Abu Dhabi next week
As Israel’s national carrier El Al prepares to make its first official flight to Abu Dhabi next week, the company will bring three furloughed senior pilots back to work, Hebrew media reports say.
It will be the company’s first commercial flight in months, after it shut down most of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The flight will carry Israeli and American delegations, including White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, for talks with Emirati officials.
Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting canceled, officials cite Kushner’s arrival
The weekly cabinet meeting next week has once again been canceled, for a second week in a row. Officials say Sunday’s meeting was nixed due to the upcoming visit of senior White House adviser Jared Kushner.
This week’s meeting was canceled amid a coalition crisis over the state budget, which has since been temporarily resolved through the delay of the budget deadline. Another meeting three weeks ago was also canceled over coalition tensions.
Gaza issues latest virus numbers amid concern over community spread
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry sends out the latest coronavirus numbers in the Strip.
So far there have been 138 confirmed infections in the territory, of which 63 are active cases. Three people have died. Meanwhile 2,269 people are under quarantine.
For over seven months, authorities in Gaza managed to largely ward off the spread of the virus, subjecting thousands of arrivals in the Strip to severe quarantine measures — at least 21 days in health facilities specifically designated by the Hamas health ministry for the purpose.
But in recent days authorities detected the first cases within the community, leading Hamas to declare a lockdown on Monday which is still in effect.
A wider outbreak could overwhelm the ailing health care system in the densely populated Strip, which is home to some 2 million Palestinians.
Syrian talks to resume at UN despite discovery of virus cases among delegates
UN-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria are to resume in Geneva today after Swiss health authorities gave the green light despite four delegates testing positive for COVID-19.
The discussions, aimed at rewriting the war-torn country’s constitution, were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday when the test results came through.
UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who is moderating the the tentative talks between representatives of President Bashar Assad’s government, the opposition and civil society, has voiced hope they could help pave the way toward a broader political process.
— AFP
Russia announces preliminary probe into opposition leader Navalny’s illness
Russian police announce a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.
According to a statement by a Siberian branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, investigators in Siberia have been working on “establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” conducting forensic studies and collecting items “that may have probative value.”
Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia last Thursday and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
Over the weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. But the hospital in the German capital hasn’t yet identified a specific substance.
His allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that officials denounced as “empty noise.”
— AP
Key suspect in Eilat gang rape claims he tried to help victim
A key suspect in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat earlier this month denies any wrongdoing.
Ahead of a court session in the case, the man tells reporters at the courthouse he attempted to help the victim and never assaulted her.
“The truth will come to light,” he says. “You’ll be hearing a lot from me. We’ll respond in an orderly fashion.”
The suspect is one of 14 arrested thus far in the case that has roiled the country.
