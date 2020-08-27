Hundreds of businesspeople take part in video conference on trade with UAE

Border Police are evacuating a new illegal outpost established in memory of an Israeli man stabbed to death by a Palestinian assailant yesterday.

A group of three families and a handful of teenagers established the outpost overnight on an isolated hilltop in the West Bank, between the Palestinian villages of Sinjil and Abwein, north of Ramallah. They named the site “Maale Shai” for Rabbi Shai Ohayon, 39, who was stabbed to death in the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva.

The settlers, some of whom have allegedly responded violently to the eviction, are holed up inside and on top of the buildings.

“There is still opposition from the settlers against leaving the location. Border Police troops are physically removing the objectors,” the border guards say.

According to police, one of the settlers who was staying in the outpost returned several times after being evicted and was “arrested after he went berserk and used physical violence against the troops.”

Video of the evacuation shows teenagers climbing onto the roof of a prefabricated shed in an attempt to avoid being dispersed.

תיעוד: במהלך פינוי מעלה שי – שוטר מכה נער בפניו באגרופים. pic.twitter.com/NkBl8eKk8W — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) August 27, 2020

Settlers claim a policeman punched a teen in the face during the incident.

— with Judah Ari Gross