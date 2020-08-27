The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Gaza issues latest virus numbers amid concern over community spread
Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry sends out the latest coronavirus numbers in the Strip.
So far there have been 138 confirmed infections in the territory, of which 63 are active cases. Three people have died. Meanwhile 2,269 people are under quarantine.
For over seven months, authorities in Gaza managed to largely ward off the spread of the virus, subjecting thousands of arrivals in the Strip to severe quarantine measures — at least 21 days in health facilities specifically designated by the Hamas health ministry for the purpose.
But in recent days authorities detected the first cases within the community, leading Hamas to declare a lockdown on Monday which is still in effect.
A wider outbreak could overwhelm the ailing health care system in the densely populated Strip, which is home to some 2 million Palestinians.
Syrian talks to resume at UN despite discovery of virus cases among delegates
UN-backed talks on a new constitution for Syria are to resume in Geneva today after Swiss health authorities gave the green light despite four delegates testing positive for COVID-19.
The discussions, aimed at rewriting the war-torn country’s constitution, were put on hold almost as soon as they started on Monday when the test results came through.
UN envoy Geir Pedersen, who is moderating the the tentative talks between representatives of President Bashar Assad’s government, the opposition and civil society, has voiced hope they could help pave the way toward a broader political process.
— AFP
Russia announces preliminary probe into opposition leader Navalny’s illness
Russian police announce a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.
According to a statement by a Siberian branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, investigators in Siberia have been working on “establishing all the circumstances of the incident,” conducting forensic studies and collecting items “that may have probative value.”
Navalny, an opposition politician and corruption investigator who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia last Thursday and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
Over the weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. But the hospital in the German capital hasn’t yet identified a specific substance.
His allies insist he was deliberately poisoned and say the Kremlin was behind it, accusations that officials denounced as “empty noise.”
— AP
Key suspect in Eilat gang rape claims he tried to help victim
A key suspect in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat earlier this month denies any wrongdoing.
Ahead of a court session in the case, the man tells reporters at the courthouse he attempted to help the victim and never assaulted her.
“The truth will come to light,” he says. “You’ll be hearing a lot from me. We’ll respond in an orderly fashion.”
The suspect is one of 14 arrested thus far in the case that has roiled the country.
comments