IDF hits Hamas outpost in southern Gaza after rocket launch — reports

The leader of Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah says he is willing to ask Iran to supply the Lebanese military with weapons and aerial defense systems to confront Israeli warplanes.

“Will the Lebanese government dare to accept the Iranian proposals? Why should Lebanon remain afraid to cooperate with Iran?” Nasrallah says in a televised address marking the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

“I’m a friend of Iran and I’m willing to bring the Lebanese Army air defense systems from Iran to confront Israel,” Nasrallah says according to Lebanon’s Naharnet news site.

He admits Hezbollah is “affected” by the US sanctions in Iran, but vows the terrorist group would “overcome the difficulties” through its “firmness, will and resolve.”

Nasrallah says Iran is the strongest state in the region, and the so-called axis of resistance led by Tehran is the strongest it has ever been. The axis group include the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, Shiite militias in Iraq and Hezbollah.

He goes on to say that Iran won’t be fighting alone in the event the United States launches a war against it.

“If America launches war on Iran, it will not be alone in the confrontation,” he says, adding that the US America was set to retreat from the region.