IDF troops ‘circle building near Ramallah, urge suspect inside to surrender’

Israeli soldiers are surrounding a building near Ramallah in the West Bank in pursuit of a terror suspect, sparking clashes with Palestinian locals that left several people injured, according to Palestinian reports.

The official PA news site Wafa says a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli fire during clashes that broke out in the old city of Abwein, a village north of Ramallah. The news site says he was transported to a hospital in Ramallah for treatment.

Israeli security forces are circling the home in Abwein after cutting its power lines and calling on a person inside through megaphones to surrender, according to Wafa.

Meanwhile, Ma’an, a Bethlehem-based Palestinian news outlet, says two Palestinians were wounded in Abwein during “violent clashes” with Israeli security forces. Ma’an also says troops opened fire at the building, after calling on the suspect to turn himself in and threatening to demolish the structure.

