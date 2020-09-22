Iran records highest COVID-19 cases in a single day

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 965,760 people since the outbreak emerged in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 31,374,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 21,338,900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,188 new deaths and 265,437 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,053, followed by Argentina with 429 and Brazil with 377.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 199,890 deaths from 6,858,130 cases. At least 2,615,949 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 137,272 deaths from 4,558,068 cases, India with 88,935 deaths from 5,562,663 cases, Mexico with 73,697 deaths from 700,580 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,788 deaths from 398,625 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 95 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 86, Spain and Bolivia with 66, and Brazil with 65.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,297 cases (six new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 80,497 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 325,373 deaths from 8,801,752 cases, Europe 226,237 deaths from 4,934,210 infections, the United States and Canada 209,148 deaths from 7,002,792 cases, Asia 127,220 deaths from 7,366,056 cases, Middle East 42,781 deaths from 1,822,812 cases, Africa 34,076 deaths from 1,415,448 cases, and Oceania 925 deaths from 31,179 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

