Israeli arrested in Colombia over alleged $16 million bank fraud in Dubai — report

An Israeli man suspected of involvement in a $16 million bank fraud scheme in Dubai has been arrested in Colombia at Interpol’s request, Hebrew media reports.

Michael Mizrahi, 61, who also holds Mexican citizenship, was detained at Bogotá’s El Dorado International Airport shortly after arriving in the country.

According to the reports, Mizrahi, nicknamed “the Banker,” allegedly belonged to an international fraud ring that swindled Dubai’s Bank of Khartoum out of some 61.4 million dirhams ($16 million).

The suspects allegedly posed as wealthy investors and business representatives, using forged financial documents and fictitious investment projects to secure funds from the bank. Investigators believe some of the money was transferred to companies owned by Mizrahi.

Colombian Interpol chief Col. Elver Vicente Alfonso Sanabria confirms the arrest, saying authorities had cooperated with law enforcement officials in Dubai.

Colombian prosecutors are now handling Mizrahi’s extradition to the United Arab Emirates. If he contests the extradition, the process could be delayed by several weeks.