Liberman doubles down on call to disregard virus rules

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman doubles down on his call to flout the government’s pandemic regulations.

In an interview with Channel 12, he claims Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “making decisions on a solely political basis,” after ultra-Orthodox political leaders Aryeh Deri and Yaakov Litzman “censor” the health information.

“The prime minister is causing anarchy — the government doesn’t meet; there is no budget,” says Liberman.

He again insists Israelis should use their common sense, rather than heeding the government health rules.

“I have much greater faith in Israeli citizens’ common sense than in the little nightly politics between Bibi [Netanyahu] and the Haredim,” says Liberman.

He also compares this position to Ariel Sharon’s disregard for government orders on the eve of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, which he says saved Israel.