The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
North Korea fires 2 projectiles after offering talks with US
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea launches two projectiles toward the sea, South Korea’s military says, hours after the North offered to resume nuclear diplomacy with the United States but warned its dealings with Washington may end without new US proposals.
The launches and demand for new proposals are apparently aimed at pressuring the United States to make concessions when the North Korea-US talks restart. North Korea is widely believed to want the United States to provide security guarantees and extensive relief from US-led sanctions in return for limited denuclearization steps.
The North Korean projectiles fired from its South Phyongan province, which surrounds its capital city of Pyongyang, fly about 330 kilometers (205 miles) across the country and in the direction of the waters off its east coast, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry.
The military says South Korea will monitor possible additional launches. The JCS doesn’t immediately say whether the weapons are ballistic missiles or rocket artillery. “More detailed analysis is needed to determine the exact specifications,” JCS spokesman Kim Joon-rak says.
Tuesday’s launches are the eighth round of launches since late July and the first since August 24. The previous seven launches have revealed short-range missile and rocket artillery systems that experts say would potentially expand Pyongyang’s capabilities to strike targets throughout South Korea, including US military bases.
— AP
Man moderately wounded in Haifa shooting
A 47-year-old man is shot and moderately wounded on Kibbutz Galuyot Street in the northern city of Haifa.
He is taken to Rambam Hospital in the city.
The incident marks the second shooting in the city in three days, after a local physician was shot on Sunday on Allenby Street.
Police have said there are no immediate indications linking the shootings to terror groups, and are treating the cases as criminal.
48,000 new voters added to the rolls since April elections
The Central Bureau of Statistics releases the official voter figures ahead of the September 17 election.
Some 5.8 million people are eligible to vote.
Of those, 14 percent are aged 18-24, 30% age 25-39, 31% age 40-59, and 25% are 60 or older.
The voter rolls grew by some 48,000 people since the April 9 race, the committee says, or 0.8% of the total.
Of those eligible voters, 79% are Jews, 16% are Arabs and 5% are from other minorities, including non-Arab Christians and non-Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
The Arab portion of the electorate is likely to grow, the figures reveals, as the Arab population is younger: 38% of Arab Israelis are under 18, compared to 32% among Jews.
The CBS figures do not include some 570,000 Israelis who have lived overseas for an extended period, and are thought unlikely to travel to Israel to vote. Israel has no absentee voting, except for diplomats and other official emissaries.
