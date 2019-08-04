Man who sent pipe bombs to Clinton, CNN faces sentencing

The Florida man who created a two-week crisis by mailing 16 packages of inoperative pipe bombs packed with fireworks powder and shards of glass to 13 famous Democrats and CNN is scheduled to learn his punishment Monday.

Defense lawyers urge leniency, saying Cesar Sayoc, burdened as a child by severe learning disabilities, was living alone in a cramped van and working as a strip club DJ and a pizza deliveryman in West Palm Beach when he became “increasingly obsessive, paranoid and angry” and believed enemies of US President Donald Trump were trying to hurt him and other Trump supporters.

Prosecutors say a life sentence is “necessary and appropriate” after Sayoc caused “widespread fear and panic” with his boxes in the days before the 2018 midterm elections. None of the packages exploded.

His targets included Hillary Clinton, former vice president Joe Biden, several members of Congress, former president Barack Obama and actor Robert De Niro. Devices were also mailed to CNN offices in New York and Atlanta.

US District Judge Jed S. Rakoff will order 57-year-old Sayoc to serve at least 10 years in prison, the mandatory minimum required by his plea to 65 charges, including 16 counts each of using a weapon of mass destruction, interstate transportation of an explosive, threatening interstate communications and illegal mailing of explosives.

— AP