McConnell abruptly eases impeachment limits

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly changes his proposed rules for US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, backing off the condensed two-day schedule to add a third for opening arguments after protests from senators, including Republicans.

The trial quickly burst into a partisan fight at the Capitol as the president’s lawyers opened arguments today in support of McConnell’s plan. Democrats objected loudly to McConnell’s initially proposed rules, and some Republicans made their concerns known in private.

Without comment, the Republican leader quietly submits an amended proposal for the record, after meeting behind closed doors with senators as the trial opened. He adds the extra day and allows House evidence to be included in the record.

“It’s time to start with this trial,” says White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, the president’s lead lawyer as the proceedings open in public.

“It’s a fair process,” he says. “There is absolutely no case.”

Chief Justice John Roberts gavels open the session, senators having taken an oath last week to do “impartial justice” as jurors.

Senators are stunned by McConnell’s shift, and aides offer no immediate answers.

But a spokeswoman for Republican Senator Susan Collins says that she and others had raised concerns. The Maine senator sees the changes as significant improvements, says spokeswoman Annie Clark.

