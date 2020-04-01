Mobile testing centers to open in Rahat, Ashdod

Pop-up drive-thru coronavirus testing centers are slated to open Wednesday in the cities of Ashdod and Rahat, according to media reports.

Rahat, a Bedouin city of 69,000 in the northern Negev, has seen only 4 confirmed cases, according to Health Ministry data, likely due to low testing rates in Arab communities.

In 2013, the city was the epicenter of a polio outbreak, leading to a major immunization campaign.

Ashdod, home to a large ultra-Orthodox community, is the country’s sixth largest city, but has seen less than 100 confirmed cases.