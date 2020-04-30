National Library rolls out virtual Ramadan experience

The National Library of Israel announces its unveiling of “Ramadan Nights from Jerusalem,” a collaborative initiative allowing Muslims and others to virtually gather to mark the Muslim holy month.

“Ramadan Nights from Jerusalem” seeks to expand awareness about Muslim culture and Ramadan in particular and provides programs for those unable to participate in traditional prayers, family gatherings and public events, the National Library says in a statement.

Events will be live-streamed, recorded and subsequently available on demand throughout the month of Ramadan, which began last week. Held in either Arabic, Hebrew or English, they will include lectures and virtual tours related to Islamic culture and history, traditional Muslim recitations and prayers, intimate conversations in Jerusalem homes, musical performances, culinary workshops and special programs for children.

“While the unprecedented restrictions lend the project additional significance this year, we look forward to making it into an annual occurrence, bringing together people and institutions from Jerusalem and beyond to expand awareness and appreciation for Muslim culture,” says Islam and Middle East Collection curator Raquel Ukeles, who co-organized the initiative.

— Jacob Magid