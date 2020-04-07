Netanyahu again tests negative for virus, will end quarantine tomorrow

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov tells Channel 12 if in the next few weeks the country sees a drop in new coronavirus cases, from hundreds of new cases a day to dozens, the government will be able to raise the workforce allowed to work outside the home from 15 percent to 30% and permit people to once again venture out more than 100 meters from their homes.

He adds if numbers remain low after that, a phased return to school will be possible.

“Israel in a much better place than more or less all advanced countries we compare ourselves to,” he says.

“The steps we’ve taken have proven themselves up to this point.”