Netanyahu and Litzman to give statement on coronavirus

In the least surprising development of the whole coronavirus saga, a senior religious figures has blamed the virus on “the gays.”

In this case, it is Rabbi Meir Mazuz, considered by some an influential Sephardic rabbi and the former spiritual leader of the defunct ultra-nationalist and homophobic Yachad party.

Mazuz, who is no stranger to controversy or hateful rhetoric, blames the spread of the deadly virus on the existence of gay pride parades, according to Israel Hayom. He claims that there has only been one case in the whole Arab world, which is flat wrong.

According to the newspaper, he earlier claimed that Israel would be protected from the coronavirus, and has blamed many other things on the existence of gay pride.

Israel has thus far had 25 cases.