Birthright calls off trips to Israel over coronavirus concerns

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu to seek delay of trial until early May
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense team plans on filing for a 45-day delay to the start of his criminal trial, set to kick off on March 17, the Globes business daily reports.
The attorneys say that they were never given some investigatory material, making it impossible to defend him, according to the news outlet.
Such a delay would push the trial off until early May.
Netanyahu’s associates have said he plans on dragging out the process as long as possible rather than seek a plea deal or speedy judgment.
Liberman and Gantz agree on forming coalition
Blue and White head Benny Gantz says he has agreed to demands set forth by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to join a coalition, passing a major hurdle in his bid to cobble together a government.
In a Facebook post earlier Sunday, Liberman listed his conditions for joining a coalition, including upping stipends for pensioners and several religion and state matters.
“Agreed. We must move forward,” Gantz writes on Twitter, sharing Liberman’s post.
It remains to be seen if the Arab-led Joint List will back Gantz’s government given the inclusion of Liberman, an ultra-national hawk. The group is meeting to discuss what it may do ahead of a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin over whom it will recommend for prime minister, if anyone.
Health minister: Big announcement may be on way
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says Israelis should be ready for “big steps” that may be announced later today.
It’s not clear if Litzman intends to announce new border restrictions, possibly encompassing some areas of the US, a possible school vacation extension hinted to by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, or another matter.
Pope gives sermon by video to keep coronavirus crowds away
In an extraordinary measure aimed at discouraging crowds, Pope Francis has not appeared at a Vatican palazzo window to deliver his Sunday noon Angelus blessing and remarks.
Instead, a video of his reading his comments and reciting prayers standing at a lectern near a microphone in the Vatican’s apostolic library has been beamed on large screens set up in St. Peter’s Square to the faithful.
The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled as the window opened and Francis appeared for a few seconds to wave to the people below in the square. But he made no comments from the window, having already delivered the broadcast remarks.
The measure — which was announced on Saturday — was aimed at discouraging crowds from gathering in the square, where on days with good weather like this Sunday as many as 40,000 people can turn out to watch the pope in the window. Several thousands of tourists and faithful turned out anyway, scattered across the vast, cobblestone square.
— AP
Birthright cancels remaining winter trips over coronavirus
Taglit-Birthright has announced it is canceling trips to Israel in the short term “out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus concerns.”
The group, which brings Jewish young adults on trips to Israel, says the decision will only affect a small number of people scheduled to go on trips.
It says 500 people from the US, Germany and the former Soviet Union have had their trips called off.
“We look forward to restarting trips for summer season in May and will be staying in close contact with the Israel Ministry of Health,” the group says in a statement.
