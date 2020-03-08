Birthright calls off trips to Israel over coronavirus concerns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense team plans on filing for a 45-day delay to the start of his criminal trial, set to kick off on March 17, the Globes business daily reports.

The attorneys say that they were never given some investigatory material, making it impossible to defend him, according to the news outlet.

Such a delay would push the trial off until early May.

Netanyahu’s associates have said he plans on dragging out the process as long as possible rather than seek a plea deal or speedy judgment.