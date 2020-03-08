Airports Authority says most temporary workers to be laid off

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Ben-Gurion to shutter Terminal 1 to international traffic
The Airports Authority announces it is shuttering Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport to all international traffic.
The terminal, a relic from the airport’s earlier days, had been used by some charter firms and budget airlines for short-haul flights.
As of March 14, international flights will leave from Terminal 3, and Terminal 1 will only service some domestic flights. The directive is in place until the end of April.
It says the move was decided based on the reduced traffic at the airport, because of the coronavirus. Israel has banned nationals from several countries and a number of airlines have stopped flying to Tel Aviv.
Tel Aviv stocks bounce back slightly, remain down
The benchmark TA-35 index on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has rebounded slightly after taking a nosedive around noon, but remains down almost 3.7 percent on the day as of 3 p.m.
The TA-125 is also down some 3.5 percent on the day.
Exchanges around the world are taking beatings as the coronavirus and government restrictions on movement wreak havoc on markets.
Man accused of stabbing baby to death named
A man suspected of stabbing his 10-month-old daughter to death and seriously injuring his wife and another daughter in a rampage on Friday has been named in the press as Barak Ben Ami, 33, from the city of Hod Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv.
His name was ungagged at a hearing during which a judge denied bail and ordered he remain in custody for at least 10 days. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric review.
Ben Ami reportedly told investigators that he went “crazy,” and did not know why.
“I don’t remember what happened to me. I only remember that I took a knife, and started stabbing everyone,” he said, according to Channel 12 news.
El Al says it’s expecting $150 million in lost revenue from virus outbreak
Israel’s national carrier El Al says it is expecting to lose $140 million to $160 million in revenue from the coronavirus, Haaretz reports.
The figure covers January through April. It says it expects $80-90 million in lost revenue for the first quarter of FY20, which covers January 1 to March 31.
The number is up from an earlier estimate of $50 million in losses for the first quarter, made last month.
Israel has banned visitors from several countries and advised citizens not to travel abroad, and airlines around the globe are suffering setbacks from a decrease in travel due to the virus.
The carrier has already begun laying off some 1/5th of its workforce.
Israel announced Sunday a $1.1 billion fund to help companies struggling because of the virus.
Airports Authority says most temporary workers to be laid off
The Israel Airports Authority has announced massive cutbacks in response to the coronavirus’s devastating effects on air travel.
The authority says it is putting 70 percent of its temporary workforce on unpaid leave and overtime has been canceled for all employees. Temporary employees are usually defined as those who have been with a company less than a certain number of years.
To protect those with families, it was decided that unmarried employees would be put on leave first. Senior management has announced it is forfeiting 50% of its bonuses as well.
Israel has confirmed 25 cases of the virus, including a 38-year-old man who was in serious condition on Sunday.
The local travel sector has taken a beating, as scores of flights in and out of the country have been canceled.
— AP
Netanyahu to seek delay of trial until early May
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense team plans on filing for a 45-day delay to the start of his criminal trial, set to kick off on March 17, the Globes business daily reports.
The attorneys say that they were never given some investigatory material, making it impossible to defend him, according to the news outlet.
Such a delay would push the trial off until early May.
Netanyahu’s associates have said he plans on dragging out the process as long as possible rather than seek a plea deal or speedy judgment.
Liberman and Gantz agree on forming coalition
Blue and White head Benny Gantz says he has agreed to demands set forth by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to join a coalition, passing a major hurdle in his bid to cobble together a government.
In a Facebook post earlier Sunday, Liberman listed his conditions for joining a coalition, including upping stipends for pensioners and several religion and state matters.
“Agreed. We must move forward,” Gantz writes on Twitter, sharing Liberman’s post.
It remains to be seen if the Arab-led Joint List will back Gantz’s government given the inclusion of Liberman, an ultra-national hawk. The group is meeting to discuss what it may do ahead of a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin over whom it will recommend for prime minister, if anyone.
Health minister: Big announcement may be on way
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman says Israelis should be ready for “big steps” that may be announced later today.
It’s not clear if Litzman intends to announce new border restrictions, possibly encompassing some areas of the US, a possible school vacation extension hinted to by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, or another matter.
Pope gives sermon by video to keep coronavirus crowds away
In an extraordinary measure aimed at discouraging crowds, Pope Francis has not appeared at a Vatican palazzo window to deliver his Sunday noon Angelus blessing and remarks.
Instead, a video of his reading his comments and reciting prayers standing at a lectern near a microphone in the Vatican’s apostolic library has been beamed on large screens set up in St. Peter’s Square to the faithful.
The bells of St. Peter’s Basilica tolled as the window opened and Francis appeared for a few seconds to wave to the people below in the square. But he made no comments from the window, having already delivered the broadcast remarks.
The measure — which was announced on Saturday — was aimed at discouraging crowds from gathering in the square, where on days with good weather like this Sunday as many as 40,000 people can turn out to watch the pope in the window. Several thousands of tourists and faithful turned out anyway, scattered across the vast, cobblestone square.
— AP
Birthright cancels remaining winter trips over coronavirus
Taglit-Birthright has announced it is canceling trips to Israel in the short term “out of an abundance of caution due to coronavirus concerns.”
The group, which brings Jewish young adults on trips to Israel, says the decision will only affect a small number of people scheduled to go on trips.
It says 500 people from the US, Germany and the former Soviet Union have had their trips called off.
“We look forward to restarting trips for summer season in May and will be staying in close contact with the Israel Ministry of Health,” the group says in a statement.
