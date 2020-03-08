Coronavirus cases in UK jump by 67 in single day

The UK says that 67 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since Saturday, bringing the total to 273.

Two people have died.

The jump is the biggest in a single day for the UK.

The country remains one of the few in Western Europe not on the list of high-risk destinations requiring quarantine for returning Israelis, though most experts expect that to change.

Earlier on Sunday, Britain’s health secretary outlined emergency plans to deal with the impact of the outbreak, pledging to do “all we can” to contain the virus.

The plans, which will likely go through Parliament by the end of the month, are expected to include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video. Volunteers who leave their main jobs to help health care systems will also be given employment safeguards.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he wants “to ensure government is doing everything in its power to be ready to delay and mitigate this threat.”

