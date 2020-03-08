Gaza shutters school for week over virus

The Gazan education ministry says it is canceling school for the next week across the Strip.

Authorities first canceled school on Saturday.

“The Education Ministry decided to continue to suspend studies in schools and kindergartens in Gaza until this weekend and to resume studies as usual on March 14 as long as no developments take place,” it says in a statement posted online.

The Palestinian Authority on Thursday announced drastic emergency measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus after it was found among several people in Bethlehem.

Gazan authorities initially said they would not comply with the measures, and maintain that the enclave has yet to see a single confirmed case of the virus.

— with Adam Rasgon