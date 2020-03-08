Police minister says he is mulling declaring state of emergency

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan reportedly says he is considering declaring a civilian state of emergency in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m going to consider the need to announce a ‘civilian state of emergency,’ which will give authorities much wider powers,” he says at the opening of a fire station in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew-language media.

“We are living in challenging times, between the coronavirus and the complicated political situation which we’ve been in for too long,” he says.