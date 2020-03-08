Ben-Gurion to shutter Terminal 1 to international traffic

The Airports Authority announces it is shuttering Terminal 1 at Ben-Gurion Airport to all international traffic.

The terminal, a relic from the airport’s earlier days, had been used by some charter firms and budget airlines for short-haul flights.

As of March 14, international flights will leave from Terminal 3, and Terminal 1 will only service some domestic flights. The directive is in place until the end of April.

It says the move was decided based on the reduced traffic at the airport, because of the coronavirus. Israel has banned nationals from several countries and a number of airlines have stopped flying to Tel Aviv.