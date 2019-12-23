Netanyahu calls ICC anti-Semitic again

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is repeating his attack on the ICC as an anti-Semitic organization.

“The claims of the ICC prosecutor that Jews have no right to live in the homeland of the Jewish people is pure anti-Semitism. So is the claim that Jews have no right to defend themselves from those who wish to destroy them,” he says in a statement, slightly twisting the Fatou Bensouda’s decision to possibly open a war crimes probe.

The words are a near carbon copy of comments made by Netanyahu on Sunday night, when he told a Likud event that “they [the ICC] say that Jews do not have a right to settle in the Jewish homeland. They say the Jews do not have a right to live in the land of the Jews, in the Land of Israel. Well, we say, shame on you.”

Netanyahu also repeats his topical comparison of the ICC to the Seleucid empire fought by the Jews in the Hanukkah story.

“We won then, we’re going to win now,” he says.