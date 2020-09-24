Netanyahu defends decision to ignore experts’ recommendations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the “difficult” lockdown rules “are essential to save lives.”

In a televised press conference, he thanks healthcare workers and police officers.

“This is an emergency situation,” he says, calling it “the coronavirus war.”

He says the second coronavirus wave is hitting many countries, some of whom imposed local lockdown measures, “some of them on areas larger than the State of Israel.”

Israel is the first developed country to impose a second nationwide lockdown.

“Only if we work together,” will be “defeat the virus. And we will defeat it,” says Netanyahu.

He is praising the government’s response to the first wave of the virus, even as the number of daily cases in the country is around 7,000 — among the highest in the world.

“When you open the economy, the infections rise,” he says, adding that lifting the rules caused Israelis to flout the rules.

Netanyahu blames “populist politicians” who said “the disease is not a disease,” for the rise in infections.

Netanyahu specifically slams Lapid, accusing him “endangering the lives of Israeli citizens.” He also slams Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, who rolled back some of the government’s restrictions in parliament several months ago.

Netanyahu says 59 people have died since last night, “This is a terrible price.”

He says he’s read a lot of research that says 20% of those who recover, including the young, will suffer chronic complications as a result of COVID-19.

“An entire generation, hundreds of thousands, who will carry scars for the rest of their lives,” he says.

“Wake up. Enough is enough. We’re in a new reality. We must take action. And we must do it now. A tight closure, specifically during the holidays… when there are five work days.”