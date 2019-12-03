The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Netanyahu, Gantz to meet in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet in Tel Aviv this afternoon for coalition talks, eight days before the final deadline for the Knesset to tap a candidate to form a government.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz have failed to form a coalition after the September vote. Both have pushed for a unity government made up of their Likud and Blue and White parties, but talks have been stuck over Netanyahu’s looming criminal indictments and insistence on negotiating on behalf of his bloc of right-wing and religious parties. Another sticking point is who would serve as prime minister first under a power-sharing deal, and for how long.
Should they fail to reach an agreement, another round of elections — the third in under a year — could be called next week.
Trump: ‘Thousands and thousands’ of protesters being killed in Iran
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounces Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters, after rights groups said the death toll has soared.
Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that gas prices were going up by as much as 200 percent with immediate effect.
“Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak,” Trump tells reporters in London ahead of a NATO summit.
“That’s why they cut off the internet. They cut off the internet so people can’t see what’s going on.
“And frankly, I don’t know how you get in there, I don’t know how you do your business but the press ought to get in there and see what’s going on.”
Trump adds: “The word is that thousands of people are being killed in Iran that are protesting.
“Not just small numbers, which are bad; big numbers, which are really bad — and really big numbers.”
Asked if there was more that the United States could do, he replies: “I’d rather not say right now.
“It’s a terrible thing and I think the world has to be watching.
“But many, many people are being killed in Iran right now for protesting. For the mere fact that they’re protesting.”
London-based human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in the crackdown.
— AFP
Netanyahu to meet Pompeo in Portugal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel Wednesday to Lisbon, Portugal, to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid spiraling tensions over Iran.
The trip comes a day after Netanyahu’s reported plans to meet Pompeo on the sidelines of the NATO conference were called off after London said the prime minister did not give organizers sufficient notice.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Thursday.
