Netanyahu to travel to Lisbon on Wednesday to meet Pompeo

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
TV report: Emerging unity deal would see Lapid as foreign minister
Under an emerging unity government deal, Netanyahu would be prime minister for six months, to be replaced by Gantz, while Blue and White’s Yair Lapid would be appointed foreign minister and the party’s Gabi Ashkenazi would receive the defense portfolio, Channel 13 reports.
The treasury would remain in Likud’s corner and the party’s Yuli Edelstein would remain Knesset speaker, the report says, without citing a source.
As videos flood internet, analysts say Iran crackdown ‘way harsher’ than past
Videos showing harrowing scenes of bleeding protesters, burning roadblocks and snipers on rooftops have emerged after Iran lifted a near-total internet blackout, opening a window onto what analysts say was one of Tehran’s bloodiest crackdowns.
This repression “was harsher” than during previous protests in Iran, Kamran Matin, senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University in Britain, tells AFP in Nicosia.
“All the videos I have seen from before the internet was shut down show that from the moment of the gathering of people to ‘shoot to kill’ was very short.”
Many videos from some of the estimated 100 areas where demonstrations erupted appear to show security forces firing at close range at unarmed demonstrators or beating them with batons.
Shaky footage shows bloodied people prone on the street, shouts and panicked screaming as others rush to their aid.
Crowds can be heard chanting slogans against the security apparatus and the ruling elite, venting frustrations over high inflation and unemployment.
— AFP
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’
US President Donald Trump criticizes Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders’ meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic” and “a bad thing for our country.”
Trump, who comments while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.
The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump’s possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London.
“I think it’s very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance,” Trump says. “I think it’s a bad thing for our country.”
Trump isn’t the only one complaining. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee’s timing.
— AFP
Yisrael Beytenu MKs said urging Liberman to join narrow right-wing gov’t
According to Channel 12, Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers are pressing chairman Avigdor Liberman to join a narrow right-wing government led by Netanyahu, in the event coalition talks fail to yield a unity government.
Liberman has insisted on a unity government of his party, Likud, and Blue and White.
MKs Oded Forer, No. 2 on the list, and Hamad Amar (who is placed sixth), meet with Liberman and implore him to consider joining a right-wing government should all other options fail, the network says. Such a scenario would see Liberman’s party collaborate with the ultra-Orthodox parties with whom he has been feuding since the April vote.
They claimed Blue and White was being unreasonable in its demands.
“Blue and White and Yair Lapid need to know that if they continue to refuse unity then the alternative will be a narrow right-wing government in order to prevent elections,” the report quotes one of them as saying.
The final decision, the report stresses, will be entirely Liberman’s.
Netanyahu, Gantz to meet in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet in Tel Aviv this afternoon for coalition talks, eight days before the final deadline for the Knesset to tap a candidate to form a government.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz have failed to form a coalition after the September vote. Both have pushed for a unity government made up of their Likud and Blue and White parties, but talks have been stuck over Netanyahu’s looming criminal indictments and insistence on negotiating on behalf of his bloc of right-wing and religious parties. Another sticking point is who would serve as prime minister first under a power-sharing deal, and for how long.
Should they fail to reach an agreement, another round of elections — the third in under a year — could be called next week.
Trump: ‘Thousands and thousands’ of protesters being killed in Iran
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounces Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters, after rights groups said the death toll has soared.
Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that gas prices were going up by as much as 200 percent with immediate effect.
“Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak,” Trump tells reporters in London ahead of a NATO summit.
“That’s why they cut off the internet. They cut off the internet so people can’t see what’s going on.
“And frankly, I don’t know how you get in there, I don’t know how you do your business but the press ought to get in there and see what’s going on.”
Trump adds: “The word is that thousands of people are being killed in Iran that are protesting.
“Not just small numbers, which are bad; big numbers, which are really bad — and really big numbers.”
Asked if there was more that the United States could do, he replies: “I’d rather not say right now.
“It’s a terrible thing and I think the world has to be watching.
“But many, many people are being killed in Iran right now for protesting. For the mere fact that they’re protesting.”
London-based human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in the crackdown.
— AFP
Netanyahu to meet Pompeo in Portugal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel Wednesday to Lisbon, Portugal, to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid spiraling tensions over Iran.
The trip comes a day after Netanyahu’s reported plans to meet Pompeo on the sidelines of the NATO conference were called off after London said the prime minister did not give organizers sufficient notice.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Thursday.
