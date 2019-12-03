Yisrael Beytenu MKs said urging Liberman to join narrow right-wing gov’t

According to Channel 12, Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers are pressing chairman Avigdor Liberman to join a narrow right-wing government led by Netanyahu, in the event coalition talks fail to yield a unity government.

Liberman has insisted on a unity government of his party, Likud, and Blue and White.

MKs Oded Forer, No. 2 on the list, and Hamad Amar (who is placed sixth), meet with Liberman and implore him to consider joining a right-wing government should all other options fail, the network says. Such a scenario would see Liberman’s party collaborate with the ultra-Orthodox parties with whom he has been feuding since the April vote.

They claimed Blue and White was being unreasonable in its demands.

“Blue and White and Yair Lapid need to know that if they continue to refuse unity then the alternative will be a narrow right-wing government in order to prevent elections,” the report quotes one of them as saying.

The final decision, the report stresses, will be entirely Liberman’s.