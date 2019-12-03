Liberman: I don’t know what’s worse, 3rd elections or narrow government

Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman now appears to be leaving the door open to the possibility of joining a narrow right-wing government, amid rumblings of discontent within his party.

“It’s hard to weigh what’s worse — early elections or a narrow government, but I understand the Yisrael Beytenu MKs who are protesting our conduct,” he tells the Knesset Channel.

Yesterday, at his faction meeting, Liberman referred to himself in the third person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?” Answering the question, he said, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.

“The easiest path would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make,” said Liberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu party holds eight parliamentary seats.