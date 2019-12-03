Trump on Corbyn: I know nothing about the gentleman

US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to interfere in Britain’s election campaign. But his presence in London nine days before the December 12 vote is a complication for Prime Minister Boris Johnson — and ammunition for Johnson’s opponents.

Trump, who is attending a meeting of NATO leaders, says Tuesday he’ll “stay out of the election.”

“I don’t want to complicate it,” he says.

Too late. Britain’s opposition parties are relishing the visit by Trump, who is widely unpopular in the UK, and whose statements of support for Johnson and Britain’s departure from the European Union are seen as more harmful than helpful.

Trump repeats his support for Brexit and for Johnson on Tuesday.

“I think Boris is very capable and I think he’ll do a good job,” he says.

The main opposition Labour Party seized on Trump’s two-day visit to renew allegations that a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal could damage the UK’s state-funded National Health Service.

Labour is campaigning heavily on the claim that the overstretched but treasured NHS is not safe in Conservative hands.

Johnson has called that allegation “nonsense.”

“This is pure Loch Ness Monster, Bermuda Triangle stuff,” he says Tuesday.

