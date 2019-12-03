The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Pressure mounts for Prince Andrew after alleged victim’s TV interview
Prince Andrew will be missing when his mother Queen Elizabeth II hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace this evening, but he is the focus of renewed scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing receive wide attention on TV.
Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties because of his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was the subject of a BBC documentary broadcast Monday night in which he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old trafficked by Epstein.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, told the BBC in vivid detail how she says she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001 after a night on the town at the exclusive Tramp nightclub.
Andrew has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein.
— AP
Netanyahu says ‘still possible’ to build unity government
Ahead of his meeting with Gantz, Netanyahu says he’ll spare no effort to assemble a unity government.
“It’s still possible,” he tells Likud activists, according to Hebrew reports.
He also denies a mutual defense pact with the United States will restrict Israel’s freedom of movement after Gantz on Monday opposed such a treaty.
Top court orders accused sex abuser Leifer to appear before psychiatric panel
The Supreme Court orders alleged serial child rapist Malka Leifer to appear before a psychiatric panel that will determine whether she has been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia, rejecting an appeal from her attorneys against a lower court ruling.
Leifer will be evaluated on Wednesday by a board of medical experts, which has been ordered to provide a recommendation by December 10.
— Jacob Magid
Jewish pioneer of foreign government terrorism lawsuits dies at 74
Allan Gerson, a lawyer who pursued Nazi war criminals and pioneered the practice of suing foreign government in US courts for complicity to terrorism has died at the age of 74.
Gerson died Sunday at his home in Washington, DC, from complications of the degenerative brain disorder Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, his wife, author Joan Nathan, said, according to The Washington Post.
A deputy assistant attorney general under US President Ronald Reagan, Gerson was also a child of Jewish refugees who fled Poland during the Holocaust.
His father had been a bookkeeper at a family candy store, and his mother was a dressmaker. They spent part of World War II in Siberian labor camps. Gerson was born in Samarkand in June 1945. After the war, the family adopted false identities to secure US immigration visas.
As a Justice Department trial lawyer, Gerson pursued Nazi war criminals who immigrated to the United States. He later became senior counsel to two US ambassadors to the United Nations and advocated for the victims of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which remains the deadliest terrorist attack in British history. The flight exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all 259 passengers and crewmembers, along with 11 people on the ground.
He later was part of a team representing many families of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He also wrote several books on international law, and taught at George Mason University.
He’s survived by his wife and relatives including his three children, a brother and two grandchildren.
— AP
Trump on Corbyn: I know nothing about the gentleman
US President Donald Trump says he “knows nothing” about British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but can work with any elected UK leader, ahead of the December 12 election.
Asked Tuesday about Corbyn, Trump says: “I know nothing about the gentleman.”
“I can work with anybody, I’m a very easy person to work with,” he adds.
— with AP
Corbyn apologizes for anti-Semitism in Labour party
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, again pressed in a media interview to apologize for anti-Semitism within his party, says he’s sorry. But he also insists he’s “dealt with it” and other parties are similarly dogged by problem of anti-Jewish hatred.
“Obviously I’m very sorry for everything that’s happened but I want to make this clear I am dealing with it. I have dealt with it,” Corbyn tells ITV’s This Morning, according to The Guardian.
“Other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism. Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives and by us because we do not accept it in any form whatsoever.”
Phillip Schofield shouts at Jeremy Corbyn 'Just say sorry!' as pair clash over anti-Semitism in Labour #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/OhkHpQdTIr
— Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) December 3, 2019
UK politicians hold breath as Trump arrives mid-campaign
US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to interfere in Britain’s election campaign. But his presence in London nine days before the December 12 vote is a complication for Prime Minister Boris Johnson — and ammunition for Johnson’s opponents.
Trump, who is attending a meeting of NATO leaders, says Tuesday he’ll “stay out of the election.”
“I don’t want to complicate it,” he says.
Too late. Britain’s opposition parties are relishing the visit by Trump, who is widely unpopular in the UK, and whose statements of support for Johnson and Britain’s departure from the European Union are seen as more harmful than helpful.
Trump repeats his support for Brexit and for Johnson on Tuesday.
“I think Boris is very capable and I think he’ll do a good job,” he says.
The main opposition Labour Party seized on Trump’s two-day visit to renew allegations that a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal could damage the UK’s state-funded National Health Service.
Labour is campaigning heavily on the claim that the overstretched but treasured NHS is not safe in Conservative hands.
Johnson has called that allegation “nonsense.”
“This is pure Loch Ness Monster, Bermuda Triangle stuff,” he says Tuesday.
— AP
Hundreds of Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home
Hundreds of Syrian refugees are headed home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out in the small Arab country more than a month ago.
Since the early hours of Tuesday, scores of Syrians boarded buses in several locations in Lebanon before heading back to their hometowns in war-torn Syria.
Vanessa Moya of the UN refugee agency known as UNHCR, says some 225 Syrian refugees are scheduled to head back to Syria, raising the number to about 27,000 refugees who have returned to Syria over the past two years.
Thousands of Syrians have returned home from Lebanon since June 2018 as calm returns to parts of Syria.
Lebanon is hosting some 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country after the war broke out eight years ago.
— AP
Liberman: I don’t know what’s worse, 3rd elections or narrow government
Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman now appears to be leaving the door open to the possibility of joining a narrow right-wing government, amid rumblings of discontent within his party.
“It’s hard to weigh what’s worse — early elections or a narrow government, but I understand the Yisrael Beytenu MKs who are protesting our conduct,” he tells the Knesset Channel.
Yesterday, at his faction meeting, Liberman referred to himself in the third person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?” Answering the question, he said, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.
“The easiest path would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make,” said Liberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu party holds eight parliamentary seats.
TV report: Emerging unity deal would see Lapid as foreign minister
Under an emerging unity government deal, Netanyahu would be prime minister for six months, to be replaced by Gantz, while Blue and White’s Yair Lapid would be appointed foreign minister and the party’s Gabi Ashkenazi would receive the defense portfolio, Channel 13 reports.
The treasury would remain in Likud’s corner and the party’s Yuli Edelstein would remain Knesset speaker, the report says, without citing a source.
As videos flood internet, analysts say Iran crackdown ‘way harsher’ than past
Videos showing harrowing scenes of bleeding protesters, burning roadblocks and snipers on rooftops have emerged after Iran lifted a near-total internet blackout, opening a window onto what analysts say was one of Tehran’s bloodiest crackdowns.
This repression “was harsher” than during previous protests in Iran, Kamran Matin, senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University in Britain, tells AFP in Nicosia.
“All the videos I have seen from before the internet was shut down show that from the moment of the gathering of people to ‘shoot to kill’ was very short.”
Many videos from some of the estimated 100 areas where demonstrations erupted appear to show security forces firing at close range at unarmed demonstrators or beating them with batons.
Shaky footage shows bloodied people prone on the street, shouts and panicked screaming as others rush to their aid.
Crowds can be heard chanting slogans against the security apparatus and the ruling elite, venting frustrations over high inflation and unemployment.
— AFP
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’
US President Donald Trump criticizes Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders’ meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic” and “a bad thing for our country.”
Trump, who comments while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.
The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump’s possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London.
“I think it’s very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance,” Trump says. “I think it’s a bad thing for our country.”
Trump isn’t the only one complaining. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee’s timing.
— AFP
Yisrael Beytenu MKs said urging Liberman to join narrow right-wing gov’t
According to Channel 12, Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers are pressing chairman Avigdor Liberman to join a narrow right-wing government led by Netanyahu, in the event coalition talks fail to yield a unity government.
Liberman has insisted on a unity government of his party, Likud, and Blue and White.
MKs Oded Forer, No. 2 on the list, and Hamad Amar (who is placed sixth), meet with Liberman and implore him to consider joining a right-wing government should all other options fail, the network says. Such a scenario would see Liberman’s party collaborate with the ultra-Orthodox parties with whom he has been feuding since the April vote.
They claimed Blue and White was being unreasonable in its demands.
“Blue and White and Yair Lapid need to know that if they continue to refuse unity then the alternative will be a narrow right-wing government in order to prevent elections,” the report quotes one of them as saying.
The final decision, the report stresses, will be entirely Liberman’s.
Netanyahu, Gantz to meet in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet in Tel Aviv this afternoon for coalition talks, eight days before the final deadline for the Knesset to tap a candidate to form a government.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz have failed to form a coalition after the September vote. Both have pushed for a unity government made up of their Likud and Blue and White parties, but talks have been stuck over Netanyahu’s looming criminal indictments and insistence on negotiating on behalf of his bloc of right-wing and religious parties. Another sticking point is who would serve as prime minister first under a power-sharing deal, and for how long.
Should they fail to reach an agreement, another round of elections — the third in under a year — could be called next week.
Trump: ‘Thousands and thousands’ of protesters being killed in Iran
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounces Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters, after rights groups said the death toll has soared.
Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that gas prices were going up by as much as 200 percent with immediate effect.
“Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak,” Trump tells reporters in London ahead of a NATO summit.
“That’s why they cut off the internet. They cut off the internet so people can’t see what’s going on.
“And frankly, I don’t know how you get in there, I don’t know how you do your business but the press ought to get in there and see what’s going on.”
Trump adds: “The word is that thousands of people are being killed in Iran that are protesting.
“Not just small numbers, which are bad; big numbers, which are really bad — and really big numbers.”
Asked if there was more that the United States could do, he replies: “I’d rather not say right now.
“It’s a terrible thing and I think the world has to be watching.
“But many, many people are being killed in Iran right now for protesting. For the mere fact that they’re protesting.”
London-based human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in the crackdown.
— AFP
Netanyahu to meet Pompeo in Portugal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel Wednesday to Lisbon, Portugal, to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid spiraling tensions over Iran.
The trip comes a day after Netanyahu’s reported plans to meet Pompeo on the sidelines of the NATO conference were called off after London said the prime minister did not give organizers sufficient notice.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Thursday.
comments