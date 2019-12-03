Trump calls Democrats impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’

US President Donald Trump criticizes Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders’ meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic” and “a bad thing for our country.”

Trump, who comments while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.

The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump’s possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London.

“I think it’s very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance,” Trump says. “I think it’s a bad thing for our country.”

Trump isn’t the only one complaining. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee’s timing.

— AFP