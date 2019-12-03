The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s developments as they unfold.
Likud: Immunity was not raised during meeting with Gantz
Likud is denying Blue and White Benny Gantz’s claim that during an earlier meeting in Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Netanyahu refused to commit to refrain from seeking immunity from prosecution.
The party also says the matter of the 55-MK bloc of right-wing and religious parties supporting Netanyahu — and without whom he has said he won’t join a government — was not raised. Blue and White has said the bloc is a major sticking point in negotiations between the parties, and also refuses to serve under a premier facing indictment.
“The issue of the basic guidelines [of the government] did not come up during the meeting, or the bloc, and Netanyahu did not at all address the issue of immunity,” Likud says. “These are Gantz’s excuses to prevent a unity government, simply because Yair Lapid is unwilling.”
Dozens of Jewish gravestones daubed with swastikas in eastern France
More than 100 graves are found covered with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish cemetery near Strasbourg in eastern France on Tuesday, officials said, just hours after similar vandalism in a nearby village.
“It’s a shock,” Maurice Dahan, president of the Jewish consistory for the Bas-Rhin region, tells AFP, adding that most of the graves were daubed with swastikas.
The government’s regional authority says it is investigating the damage to 107 graves at the cemetery in Westhoffen, around 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Strasbourg.
And about 20 kilometers away it says that anti-Jewish inscriptions were also found in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.
— AFP
Israel envoy says he’ll seek UN recognition of Jewish refugees from Arab states
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon says he’ll submit a resolution to the UN General Assembly seeking international recognition for Jewish refugees who were forced out of Arab countries with Israel’s establishment in 1948.
“Israel took in these refugees and integrated them into our society,” he tells the international body, at the event marking the anniversary of the November 29, 1947, UN vote on the partition plan. “The international community on the other hand ignored them and built corrupt institutions that only serve so-called Palestinian refugees.
“In order to right the historical injustice that was done to the Jewish refugees of this conflict, I will propose a resolution to the Assembly that will acknowledge the wrong done to the ‘forgotten’ Jewish refugees and will make right the injustice that they suffered.”
He accuses the international community of favoring the Palestinian narrative and ignoring Jewish suffering.
“There were an estimated 850,000 Jews who were forced out of Arab countries and Iran and became refugees in the 20th century. These Jews were subject to brutal attacks and harassment and were forced to flee leaving everything behind: in Iraq, Egypt, Morocco, Iran, and many other countries. And still, we don’t hear the international community speak of them when they discuss the refugees of the conflict, perhaps because it doesn’t serve the Palestinian narrative,” says Danon.
Abbas meets Irish FM, warns him settlement building destroying peace
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas tells Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in a meeting on Tuesday in Ramallah that the continuation of settlement building will destroy all chances to achieve a “real peace” based on international resolutions, the official PA news site Wafa reports.
Coveney met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.
— Adam Rasgon
Blue and White: Netanyahu brought no new offer, is seeking elections
Blue and White says Benjamin Netanyahu made no new offer during the meeting with Benny Gantz on Tuesday night.
“The Likud chairman brought no offer that matches his legal situation or recognizes that he lost the elections, or any new offer at all,” a statement from the party says. “In the meeting, he refused to commit to the government’s basic outline or to not seek personal immunity [from prosecution].
“In short, Netanyahu chose elections,” it says.
The party adds that it will continue to seek to form a unity government with Likud “until the last moment.” Such a coalition would be based on “partnership and unity,” it says, adding that those are “words that are probably foreign to Netanyahu.”
Justice minister interviews AG’s pick for interim state attorney
Justice Minister Amir Ohana interviews Deputy State Attorney for Criminal Matters Shlomo Lemberger for the position of interim state attorney.
Lemberger is the only one of five candidates that Ohana has recommended for the post deemed acceptable by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.
State Attorney Shai Nitzan will end his term in two weeks.
Spain MPs sworn in with far-right Vox as third-largest party
Spain’s new parliament meets for its opening session Tuesday, with the far-right Vox as the third-largest party following a divisive election that failed to resolve years of political deadlock.
Just over three weeks after the vote, lawmakers are on Tuesday taking the oath of office, although there is little indication of when a government would be formed.
The legislature has been gridlocked since an inconclusive April election which the Socialists won but without a majority — in an outcome repeated on November 10, leaving Pedro Sanchez a winner but weakened.
And this time round, Vox — which only a year ago was just a marginal player — more than doubled its showing, snaring 52 mandates and becoming the third-largest faction within the 350-seat parliament.
Days after the election, Sanchez and the radical left-wing Podemos agreed in principle to form a coalition government.
But such a government would only have 155 seats, leaving it dependent on support from other factions for the 176 mandates to pass an investiture vote.
— AFP
Likud blasts Blue and White for rejecting ‘far-reaching concessions’
Minutes after the meeting ends, Likud attacks Blue and White for failing to accept its “far-reaching concessions.”
“The prime minister offered to creatively anchor in law the [premiership] rotation. In the face of far-reaching concessions, Blue and White continues to refuse to form a unity government over the veto imposed by [Blue and White No. 2 Yair] Lapid,” Netanyahu’s party says.
Netanyahu-Gantz meeting ends after less than an hour
The meeting between Blue and White chief Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ends in Tel Aviv, some 45 minutes after it began.
Trump says he supports Iran protesters after appearing to renounce them
US President Donald Trump says he supports the Iranian protesters, shortly after he appeared to distance himself from the demonstrators.
Trump, in London, was asked if he supports the Iranian protesters against a government-imposed gas hike. He responds: “I don’t want to comment on that but the answer is no.”
A short while later, the US president clarifies his comments to reporters, and tweets his backing for their cause.
“We do support them totally and have supported them from the beginning,” says Trump, adding he thought the question was about financial support.
The United States of America supports the brave people of Iran who are protesting for their FREEDOM. We have under the Trump Administration, and always will!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2019
Trump impeachment probe report to be released
Democrats on Tuesday are set to approve their report on the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, paving the way for formal charges against the US leader that could include abuse of power, bribery and obstruction.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has led the 10-week-old investigation, says it is important to move quickly because the evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing is “overwhelming.”
“We feel a sense of urgency,” Schiff told MSNBC late Monday.
“This is a president who has sought foreign intervention in US elections twice now, and even in the midst of our impeachment inquiry, is again out publicly saying, not only should Ukraine do this, but China should also investigate my opponent,” he said.
“And so this is a threat to the integrity of the upcoming election, and we don’t feel it should wait, in particular when we already have overwhelming evidence of the president’s misconduct.”
The completion of the Schiff report marks the end of the first stage of the impeachment process, which was sparked by an August complaint by an anonymous whistleblower detailing Trump’s pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate rival Democrats ahead of next year’s elections.
The report is expected to support charges of abuse of power, bribery, obstruction of justice and contempt of Congress, based on evidence from more than a dozen witnesses who depicted Trump withholding military aid and a White House summit unless Zelensky opened the investigations.
Schiff said the report will be made public Tuesday and, after formal approval by his committee, will be sent to the Judiciary Committee where formal charges, or articles of impeachment, will be drawn up.
— AFP
Netanyahu and Gantz meet in Tel Aviv
Netanyahu and Gantz are meeting at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv in an effort to form a unity government.
Macron says Turkey ‘sometimes works with ISIS proxies’
French President Emmanuel Macron accuses Turkish forces of sometimes working with fighters linked to the Islamic State group in its operation in northern Syria.
“When I look at Turkey, they now are fighting against those who fought with us. And sometimes they work with ISIS proxies,” Macron says at a London news conference with US President Donald Trump.
Macron, who will meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later in the day ahead of a NATO summit, also says he stands by comments he made last month alleging that NATO is strategically “brain dead.”
Macron insists there must be no “ambiguity” toward IS, saying that Turkey’s actions against the Kurdish militias that helped the allies fight the jihadist group showed the need for better coordination.
“We have lost cooperation with Turkey, on security and trade and migration and European Union and France,” Macron says, adding that two clarifications must be made at the summit.
“How is it possible to be a member of the alliance, to work with — to be integrated and buy things from Russia?” he asks, referring to Ankara’s purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile system.
And secondly, he says it will have to be asked whether Turkey wants to remain a member of NATO if Erdogan makes good on a threat to delay Baltic defense measures unless allies declare the Kurdish militia terrorists.
— AFP
Blue and White MK denies Netanyahu offered to serve as PM for 6 months
Blue and White MK Tzvi Hauser denies Likud offered a power-sharing deal, under which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister for six months before vacating the post for Gantz.
“There is no deal like that,” he tells the Kan public broadcaster.
“Let the prime minister declare that he won’t seek immunity, that he’s innocent and that he will fight for his innocence in court,” adds Hauser, a former Netanyahu cabinet secretary. “This would be a significant step that could improve arrangements that would ultimately lead to unity.”
Pressure mounts for Prince Andrew after alleged victim’s TV interview
Prince Andrew will be missing when his mother Queen Elizabeth II hosts NATO leaders at Buckingham Palace this evening, but he is the focus of renewed scrutiny as allegations of wrongdoing receive wide attention on TV.
Andrew, who has stepped down from royal duties because of his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was the subject of a BBC documentary broadcast Monday night in which he was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old trafficked by Epstein.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, told the BBC in vivid detail how she says she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London in 2001 after a night on the town at the exclusive Tramp nightclub.
Andrew has categorically denied having sex with Giuffre and apologized for his association with Epstein.
— AP
Netanyahu says ‘still possible’ to build unity government
Ahead of his meeting with Gantz, Netanyahu says he’ll spare no effort to assemble a unity government.
“It’s still possible,” he tells Likud activists, according to Hebrew reports.
He also denies a mutual defense pact with the United States will restrict Israel’s freedom of movement after Gantz on Monday opposed such a treaty.
Top court orders accused sex abuser Leifer to appear before psychiatric panel
The Supreme Court orders alleged serial child rapist Malka Leifer to appear before a psychiatric panel that will determine whether she has been feigning mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia, rejecting an appeal from her attorneys against a lower court ruling.
Leifer will be evaluated on Wednesday by a board of medical experts, which has been ordered to provide a recommendation by December 10.
— Jacob Magid
Jewish pioneer of foreign government terrorism lawsuits dies at 74
Allan Gerson, a lawyer who pursued Nazi war criminals and pioneered the practice of suing foreign government in US courts for complicity to terrorism has died at the age of 74.
Gerson died Sunday at his home in Washington, DC, from complications of the degenerative brain disorder Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, his wife, author Joan Nathan, said, according to The Washington Post.
A deputy assistant attorney general under US President Ronald Reagan, Gerson was also a child of Jewish refugees who fled Poland during the Holocaust.
His father had been a bookkeeper at a family candy store, and his mother was a dressmaker. They spent part of World War II in Siberian labor camps. Gerson was born in Samarkand in June 1945. After the war, the family adopted false identities to secure US immigration visas.
As a Justice Department trial lawyer, Gerson pursued Nazi war criminals who immigrated to the United States. He later became senior counsel to two US ambassadors to the United Nations and advocated for the victims of the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, which remains the deadliest terrorist attack in British history. The flight exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988, killing all 259 passengers and crewmembers, along with 11 people on the ground.
He later was part of a team representing many families of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. He also wrote several books on international law, and taught at George Mason University.
He’s survived by his wife and relatives including his three children, a brother and two grandchildren.
— AP
Trump on Corbyn: I know nothing about the gentleman
US President Donald Trump says he “knows nothing” about British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn but can work with any elected UK leader, ahead of the December 12 election.
Asked Tuesday about Corbyn, Trump says: “I know nothing about the gentleman.”
“I can work with anybody, I’m a very easy person to work with,” he adds.
— with AP
Corbyn apologizes for anti-Semitism in Labour party
British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, again pressed in a media interview to apologize for anti-Semitism within his party, says he’s sorry. But he also insists he’s “dealt with it” and other parties are similarly dogged by problem of anti-Jewish hatred.
“Obviously I’m very sorry for everything that’s happened but I want to make this clear I am dealing with it. I have dealt with it,” Corbyn tells ITV’s This Morning, according to The Guardian.
“Other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism. Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives and by us because we do not accept it in any form whatsoever.”
Phillip Schofield shouts at Jeremy Corbyn 'Just say sorry!' as pair clash over anti-Semitism in Labour #GE2019 pic.twitter.com/OhkHpQdTIr
— Sun Politics (@SunPolitics) December 3, 2019
UK politicians hold breath as Trump arrives mid-campaign
US President Donald Trump says he doesn’t want to interfere in Britain’s election campaign. But his presence in London nine days before the December 12 vote is a complication for Prime Minister Boris Johnson — and ammunition for Johnson’s opponents.
Trump, who is attending a meeting of NATO leaders, says Tuesday he’ll “stay out of the election.”
“I don’t want to complicate it,” he says.
Too late. Britain’s opposition parties are relishing the visit by Trump, who is widely unpopular in the UK, and whose statements of support for Johnson and Britain’s departure from the European Union are seen as more harmful than helpful.
Trump repeats his support for Brexit and for Johnson on Tuesday.
“I think Boris is very capable and I think he’ll do a good job,” he says.
The main opposition Labour Party seized on Trump’s two-day visit to renew allegations that a post-Brexit US-UK trade deal could damage the UK’s state-funded National Health Service.
Labour is campaigning heavily on the claim that the overstretched but treasured NHS is not safe in Conservative hands.
Johnson has called that allegation “nonsense.”
“This is pure Loch Ness Monster, Bermuda Triangle stuff,” he says Tuesday.
— AP
Hundreds of Syrian refugees in Lebanon return home
Hundreds of Syrian refugees are headed home in the first batch to leave Lebanon since protests broke out in the small Arab country more than a month ago.
Since the early hours of Tuesday, scores of Syrians boarded buses in several locations in Lebanon before heading back to their hometowns in war-torn Syria.
Vanessa Moya of the UN refugee agency known as UNHCR, says some 225 Syrian refugees are scheduled to head back to Syria, raising the number to about 27,000 refugees who have returned to Syria over the past two years.
Thousands of Syrians have returned home from Lebanon since June 2018 as calm returns to parts of Syria.
Lebanon is hosting some 1 million Syrian refugees who fled their country after the war broke out eight years ago.
— AP
Liberman: I don’t know what’s worse, 3rd elections or narrow government
Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman now appears to be leaving the door open to the possibility of joining a narrow right-wing government, amid rumblings of discontent within his party.
“It’s hard to weigh what’s worse — early elections or a narrow government, but I understand the Yisrael Beytenu MKs who are protesting our conduct,” he tells the Knesset Channel.
Yesterday, at his faction meeting, Liberman referred to himself in the third person, asking, “What does Liberman really want?” Answering the question, he said, “Liberman wants a unity government. Unlike everyone else, Yisrael Beytenu was the only party that from the very first day of the election [campaign] said it wanted a unity government.
“The easiest path would have been for us to join a narrow government. We didn’t do it because the State of Israel needs a broad government. It needs a government made up of the two major parties or it will not be able to make the decisions it must make,” said Liberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu party holds eight parliamentary seats.
TV report: Emerging unity deal would see Lapid as foreign minister
Under an emerging unity government deal, Netanyahu would be prime minister for six months, to be replaced by Gantz, while Blue and White’s Yair Lapid would be appointed foreign minister and the party’s Gabi Ashkenazi would receive the defense portfolio, Channel 13 reports.
The treasury would remain in Likud’s corner and the party’s Yuli Edelstein would remain Knesset speaker, the report says, without citing a source.
As videos flood internet, analysts say Iran crackdown ‘way harsher’ than past
Videos showing harrowing scenes of bleeding protesters, burning roadblocks and snipers on rooftops have emerged after Iran lifted a near-total internet blackout, opening a window onto what analysts say was one of Tehran’s bloodiest crackdowns.
This repression “was harsher” than during previous protests in Iran, Kamran Matin, senior lecturer in International Relations at Sussex University in Britain, tells AFP in Nicosia.
“All the videos I have seen from before the internet was shut down show that from the moment of the gathering of people to ‘shoot to kill’ was very short.”
Many videos from some of the estimated 100 areas where demonstrations erupted appear to show security forces firing at close range at unarmed demonstrators or beating them with batons.
Shaky footage shows bloodied people prone on the street, shouts and panicked screaming as others rush to their aid.
Crowds can be heard chanting slogans against the security apparatus and the ruling elite, venting frustrations over high inflation and unemployment.
— AFP
Trump calls Democrats impeachment push ‘unpatriotic’
US President Donald Trump criticizes Democrats at the opening of a NATO leaders’ meeting Tuesday, calling the impeachment push by his rivals “unpatriotic” and “a bad thing for our country.”
Trump, who comments while meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, has criticized Democrats for holding an impeachment hearing while he is abroad.
The House Judiciary Committee has set a hearing on the constitutional grounds for Trump’s possible impeachment on Wednesday just before he wraps up two days of meetings with NATO alliance members in London.
“I think it’s very unpatriotic of the Democrats to put on a performance,” Trump says. “I think it’s a bad thing for our country.”
Trump isn’t the only one complaining. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and adviser Kellyanne Conway all have criticized the committee’s timing.
— AFP
Yisrael Beytenu MKs said urging Liberman to join narrow right-wing gov’t
According to Channel 12, Yisrael Beytenu lawmakers are pressing chairman Avigdor Liberman to join a narrow right-wing government led by Netanyahu, in the event coalition talks fail to yield a unity government.
Liberman has insisted on a unity government of his party, Likud, and Blue and White.
MKs Oded Forer, No. 2 on the list, and Hamad Amar (who is placed sixth), meet with Liberman and implore him to consider joining a right-wing government should all other options fail, the network says. Such a scenario would see Liberman’s party collaborate with the ultra-Orthodox parties with whom he has been feuding since the April vote.
They claimed Blue and White was being unreasonable in its demands.
“Blue and White and Yair Lapid need to know that if they continue to refuse unity then the alternative will be a narrow right-wing government in order to prevent elections,” the report quotes one of them as saying.
The final decision, the report stresses, will be entirely Liberman’s.
Netanyahu, Gantz to meet in Tel Aviv
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will meet in Tel Aviv this afternoon for coalition talks, eight days before the final deadline for the Knesset to tap a candidate to form a government.
Both Netanyahu and Gantz have failed to form a coalition after the September vote. Both have pushed for a unity government made up of their Likud and Blue and White parties, but talks have been stuck over Netanyahu’s looming criminal indictments and insistence on negotiating on behalf of his bloc of right-wing and religious parties. Another sticking point is who would serve as prime minister first under a power-sharing deal, and for how long.
Should they fail to reach an agreement, another round of elections — the third in under a year — could be called next week.
Trump: ‘Thousands and thousands’ of protesters being killed in Iran
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounces Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protesters, after rights groups said the death toll has soared.
Protests erupted in Iran on November 15 after an announcement that gas prices were going up by as much as 200 percent with immediate effect.
“Iran is killing perhaps thousands and thousands of people right now as we speak,” Trump tells reporters in London ahead of a NATO summit.
“That’s why they cut off the internet. They cut off the internet so people can’t see what’s going on.
“And frankly, I don’t know how you get in there, I don’t know how you do your business but the press ought to get in there and see what’s going on.”
Trump adds: “The word is that thousands of people are being killed in Iran that are protesting.
“Not just small numbers, which are bad; big numbers, which are really bad — and really big numbers.”
Asked if there was more that the United States could do, he replies: “I’d rather not say right now.
“It’s a terrible thing and I think the world has to be watching.
“But many, many people are being killed in Iran right now for protesting. For the mere fact that they’re protesting.”
London-based human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday that at least 208 people were killed in the crackdown.
— AFP
Netanyahu to meet Pompeo in Portugal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel Wednesday to Lisbon, Portugal, to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid spiraling tensions over Iran.
The trip comes a day after Netanyahu’s reported plans to meet Pompeo on the sidelines of the NATO conference were called off after London said the prime minister did not give organizers sufficient notice.
Netanyahu will return to Israel on Thursday.
