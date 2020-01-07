Netanyahu’s office said blocking construction of 2,000 East Jerusalem homes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office is blocking attempts to promote the construction of some 2,000 homes in Har Homa, a Jewish neighborhood in East Jerusalem, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

The Jerusalem Municipality is trying to advance the plan with the backing of Mayor Moshe Lion, the report says, but the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is rejecting it due to “diplomatic difficulties.”

The PMO did not deny the report, Kan says.

An unnamed diplomatic source is quoted as saying in response: “Israel has built in Jerusalem, is building in Jerusalem and will continue building in Jerusalem — while exercising judgment.”