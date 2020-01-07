Chief rabbi defends remarks against immigrants from former Soviet Union

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.
Chief rabbi defends remarks about ex-Soviet immigrants, says they were distorted
Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef reacts for the first time to the public outrage caused by his remarks against immigrants from the former Soviet Union, defending his statements and claiming his words were being “distorted” by politicians.
“I was clear and I say again: Alongside the majority of the welcome aliyah of hundreds of thousands of Jews from the former Soviet Union… there is a minority of immigrants who are not Jewish according to Jewish law who came due to the Law of Return,” Yosef says in a statement.
“During my visits over the last month to the blooming Jewish communities in Russia and Ukraine I was exposed to the strong criticism within those communities regarding the act of bringing many who aren’t Jewish to Israel.
“It is very unfortunate that there are some who feel offended from the way the remarks were presented while they were blatantly distorted by interested political figures who have been inciting for many months against Judaism and Jewish law.”
Lebanon leader hopes US-Iran tensions won’t spread to its border with Israel
Lebanon’s president says the country is working to prevent rising tensions in the region from affecting stability at home.
Michel Aoun makes the remarks during separate meetings with the UN special coordinator for Lebanon and the commander of the UN peacekeeping force deployed along the country’s border with Israel.
A statement by Aoun’s office quotes him as saying it is important that calm continues along the Israel-Lebanon border and to “prevent negative developments from happening there.”
The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group has said the US military will pay a price for killing Iran’s top general and Iraqi militia leaders in Baghdad last week.
— Agencies
Zarif confirms UN informed him that US has denied him visa
Iran’s foreign minister says he has been informed by UN chief Antonio Guterres that Washington has denied him a visa for a trip to UN headquarters in New York.
“What we know is that the US State Secretary (Mike Pompeo), in a call to the Secretary General of the United Nations, said: ‘We did not have time to issue a visa for Mohammad Javad Zarif and we will not issue a visa,'” Zarif says.
“The secretary general responded by saying that it is Iran’s right to take part in this session,” Iran’s top diplomat says, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.
So far there has been no official confirmation from Washington that it has rejected Zarif’s visa application.
— AFP
Death toll in Iran funeral stampede up to 40
The death toll in a stampede during the mass funeral of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has risen from 32 to 40, the Reuters news agency reports, citing Iranian media.
“So far 40 people were killed and 213 others were wounded in the incident,” an emergency service official is quoted as telling the semi-official Fars news agency.
Jewish cemetery desecrated in southwest France
A dozen graves at a Jewish cemetery in the southwest of France have been desecrated, the local community says, after the latest in a string of recent attacks that have sparked concerns about a wave of anti-Semitism.
Deborah Loupien-Suares, the head of the Jewish community in the towns of Bayonne and Biarritz, says she discovered the damage on Sunday when visiting the graves of her grandparents.
“There is significant damage to up to 10 tombs at the cemetery which have been smashed,” she tells AFP, expressing her “shock and horror.”
Tombstones were broken as well as a commemorative plaque for a girl who was deported during World War II.
Loupien-Suares says she will file a criminal complaint with police in Bayonne, where prosecutors have confirmed an investigation is underway.
“There is no anti-Semitic graffiti and I don’t want to inflame a debate. I want the investigation to take place calmly,” she says.
But she adds that the Catholic cemetery which “is situated just opposite and is more easily accessible” was not damaged.
— AFP
Germany withdraws some troops from Iraq as tensions soar
Germany says it has temporarily withdrawn some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-Islamic State coalition in Iraq, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
A total of 32 German soldiers based in Camp Taji near Baghdad have been flown by a military transporter A400m to the al-Azraq air-force base in Jordan, the German military says in a statement.
Three German soldiers stationed in Baghdad, the headquarters of the coalition fighting against the Islamic State jihadist group, have been transferred to Kuwait.
“These troops can be brought back at any time if the training in Iraq is to resume,” the statement adds. “The safety of our soldiers remains a top priority.”
— AFP
Labor chief said urged to merge with Meretz, prefers to join with Blue and White
Labor-Gesher party leader Amir Peretz is under heavy pressure to negotiate a potential merger with the left-wing Meretz party, but Peretz objects to the idea, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing sources within Labor.
Peretz associates are quoted as saying the center-left party would rather unite with the centrist Blue and White party, saying internal polls predicts such an alliance could win 40 Knesset seats.
Blue and White currently has 33 seats and Labor-Gesher has 6.
