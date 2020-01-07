Trump’s top peace negotiator met Netanyahu in Jerusalem yesterday — sources

US President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, Avi Berkowitz, met in Jerusalem yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the White House’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, sources in Washington and Jerusalem have told The Times of Israel.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman also was present at the meeting.

American and Israeli officials refuse to confirm the details.

Berkowitz succeeded Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s top Middle East peace negotiator, in November. It is his first visit to Israel since taking over.

— with Raphael Ahren and JTA