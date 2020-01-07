Democratic Camp to run again in elections; Yair Golan confirmed as its No. 3

Iraq’s premier Adel Abdel Mahdi confirms he has received what the US said was a draft letter describing steps its military will take to “move out” of Iraq.

The Pentagon said an unsigned draft version of the letter was mistakenly sent, but the Iraqi premier says he has received signed and translated copies at 8:00 p.m. local time yesterday.

The letter discussed “redeploying with an aim to withdraw from the country. The expressions were very clear,” Abdel Mahdi says.

— AFP