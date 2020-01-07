Honduras says it will recognize Hezbollah as terror group

Honduras announces that it will join Guatemala and other allied nations in declaring Hezbollah an international terrorist organization, the office of the Latin American country’s president announces.

The government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez is traditionally very pro-Israel, has opened a trade office in Jerusalem recently and is expected to move its embassy to Jerusalem in the coming weeks.

Last year, Argentina and Paraguay took the step against Hezbollah, prodding Guatemala’s incoming president to announce in November that his country would follow suit.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomes the move as an “important step in the global war on terrorism,” adding that Israel is holding talks with other countries such as Germany, Australia and Brazil in hopes they will follow suit.

— Raphael Ahren