Jewish cemetery desecrated in southwest France

A dozen graves at a Jewish cemetery in the southwest of France have been desecrated, the local community says, after the latest in a string of recent attacks that have sparked concerns about a wave of anti-Semitism.

Deborah Loupien-Suares, the head of the Jewish community in the towns of Bayonne and Biarritz, says she discovered the damage on Sunday when visiting the graves of her grandparents.

“There is significant damage to up to 10 tombs at the cemetery which have been smashed,” she tells AFP, expressing her “shock and horror.”

Tombstones were broken as well as a commemorative plaque for a girl who was deported during World War II.

Loupien-Suares says she will file a criminal complaint with police in Bayonne, where prosecutors have confirmed an investigation is underway.

“There is no anti-Semitic graffiti and I don’t want to inflame a debate. I want the investigation to take place calmly,” she says.

But she adds that the Catholic cemetery which “is situated just opposite and is more easily accessible” was not damaged.

