US sends B-52 bombers to Indian Ocean island, preparing possible Iran strike

Border Police has banned its members from using a popular Chinese social networking app over concerns that it poses a security risk, Walla reports.

The security agency instructs officers not to use TikTok, a very popular app among teenagers and young Israelis used to film and share short videos, while wearing Border Police uniform or while they are in their bases or during operations.

Border Police says the content uploaded to the app and shared with the public could include information compromising Israel’s security and footage that could “compromise the values and image of the organization.”

Border Police says that while it has for years banned uploading content to social media in general, several videos shared on TikTok caused it to single out the Chinese app.

Last month, the US Navy and Army similarly banned TikTok following warnings by the Pentagon and lawmakers.