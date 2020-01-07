Police arrest Muslims, Jews at Temple Mount in Jerusalem

Israel Police says officers have arrested six Muslims at the Temple Mount holy site in Jerusalem after they disrupted public order and shouted “nationalist chants” at them.

“Israel Police will not allow the disruption of public order inside the Temple Mount, and will act to prevent any rioting or nationalist chants,” police say in a statement.

Earlier today, Hebrew-language media reports said police officers had arrested five Jews at the flashpoint compound after they violated the stringent visitation rules, which ban Jews from praying, appearing to pray, drinking from water fountains, collecting anything from the ground and more.

The site is the holiest in the world for Jews and the third-holiest for Muslims, who refer to it as the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound or the Noble Sanctuary.